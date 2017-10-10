Nicondra: Weak front, a little drier late week

It's felt a whole lot like a typical muggy summer the last few days except we should be starting to feel like fall. Tropical moisture is lingering, but a weak cold front will help as we head towards the end of the week.

The humidity is through the roof, and there will be a few showers and storms around into the early evening hours. We will stay humid into Wednesday with some spotty showers.

As the approaching front moves in through late Wednesday the dew points should go down a smidge bringing some relief from the humidity, however, it will stay on the warm side for the middle of October. After Wednesday, dry skies are expected through the weekend.

Ophelia has formed in the far Eastern Atlantic and is not a threat to land. There are no other tropical developments expected over the next couple of days.

For updates on-the-go and all day long, download our free FOX Weather App at fox8live.com/apps or call the Delta World Tire Weather Phone at 504-500-2888.

-Nicondra Norwood

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.