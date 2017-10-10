Holy Cross football player makes first court appearance after French Quarter brawl

The Holy Cross football player accused of knocking out a man on Bourbon Street was in court Tuesday for his first appearance.

Eighteen-year-old Rhett Weidenbacher appeared with his attorney and family.

He's out on a $7,500 bond and facing a second-degree battery charge. The prosecution asked for a non-domestic stay away order for the victim in this case, saying Weidenbacher should avoid all physical contact and communication with him, including on social media.

New Orleans police say he hit a 33-year-old man from Joplin, MO with a closed fist early Sunday morning, causing him to fall to the ground and hit his head on the curb. According to court records, he was knocked unconscious from the punch.

The fight happened at Iberville and Bourbon streets outside Mango Daiquiri in the French Quarter. Weidenbacher's attorney says a man came up to Weidenbacher and a friend and began racial slurs. He said two of Weidenbachers teeth were punched out during the brawl.

This is not Weidenbacher's first arrest. He was placed in a diversion program just days before Sunday's fight after he faced similar charges in May.

FOX 8 spoke with the victim's mother, who said her son was severely injured but may be released from the hospital Tuesday. She said they are hoping for a full recovery but would not provide any other details about his injuries.

The prosecution said in court that the victim is in critical condition.

