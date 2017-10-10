New plan surfaces to overhaul Colonial Golf and Country Club

The Colonial Golf and Country Club site has lain dormant for years. (Source: FOX 8 photo)

Owners of the Colonial Golf and Country Club in Harahan will renew efforts to overhaul the property October 11.

According to our partners at Nola.com|The Times-Picayune, the owners will go the Planning and Zoning Commission with a proposal to divide 15 acres fronting Jefferson Highway into six lots for commercial use. The site has lain dormant for years.

Previous plans to overhaul some of the property sharply divided the town and its elected officials. Preservationists have said they want the site turned into a park.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.