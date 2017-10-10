Video: Gunman robs store in St. Roch

Investigators say the robber walked into the store in the 1600 block of Franklin Avenue on October 6. (Source: New Orleans Police Dept.)

Surveillance video shows how someone with a gun robbed a Metro PCS cellular store in St. Roch.

The robber walked into the store in the 1600 block of Franklin Avenue on October 6. He showed off a gun to employees, demanding money. He took off after clerks handed over cash from the register.

If you can help investigators find the robber, they want you to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111 or crimestoppersgno.org.

The gunman covered his face partially during the robbery.

