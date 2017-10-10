President Trump threatens NFL with tax changes as TV ratings dip

The Louisiana SPCA urges residents to bring pets indoors during Hurricane Nate. Humane law enforcement officers will be on standby during the storm to take emergency calls.more>>
There are some cancellations due to weather, and airport officials urge travelers to check first with airlines before heading to the airport.
An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft penetrated the center of Nate and reported hurricane-force winds late Friday night.more>>
The Holy Cross football player accused of knocking out a man on Bourbon Street was in court Tuesday for his first appearance.more>>
Tuesday, President Donald Trump threatened the NFL financially on the same day the league's Commissioner Roger Goodell sent a letter to owners saying he wants players to stand during the National Anthem.more>>
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a letter to teams Tuesday that national anthem protests threaten to "erode the unifying power of our game" and divide players from fans.more>>
The trial of Quinton Tellis, the man accused of killing 19-year-old Jessica Chambers in 2014, is set to begin Tuesday.more>>
Police say a 22-year-old Temple University student in town to celebrate her birthday drove her BMW into a Florida police officer and was fatally shot by another officer in Miami Beach.more>>
The man accused of shooting and killing a Texas Tech Police Officer on the evening of Monday, October 9, 2017 has been charged with capital murder of a peace officer and is being held on a $5 million bond at the Lubbock County Detention Center. The officer has been identified as Floyd East, Jr.more>>
An East Feliciana Parish man died Monday morning after he was shot outside his home.more>>
Jones AT&T Stadium was lit up in blue Tuesday night to honor fallen Texas Tech Police Officer Floyd East, Jr.more>>
We're nearing the one year mark of the Donald Trump presidency and his approval ratings have changed quite considerably from November of 2016. Take a look at his approval rating by state!more>>
