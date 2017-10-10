Heart of Louisiana: Allen's Acres

The Louisiana SPCA urges residents to bring pets indoors during Hurricane Nate. Humane law enforcement officers will be on standby during the storm to take emergency calls.more>>
There are some cancellations due to weather, and airport officials urge travelers to check first with airlines before heading to the airport.
An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft penetrated the center of Nate and reported hurricane-force winds late Friday night.
Welcome in to Juan's World and welcome back to reality, Team USA. For the first time since 1986, the Stars and Stripes will NOT be in the World Cup. Let me repeat that. For the first time since 1986, U.S.A. will NOT be in the World Cup.
Welcome in to Juan's World where I want you to raise your hand if you saw this coming. Raise your hand if you expected Adrian Peterson to be playing elsewhere before the midway point of the NFL season.
Authorities say a Utah police officer who was caught on video roughly handcuffing a nurse because she refused to allow a blood draw has been fired.
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a letter to teams Tuesday that national anthem protests threaten to "erode the unifying power of our game" and divide players from fans.
Southwest's semi-annual, three-day-sale is offering nonrefundable round-trip flights for under $100 on its shortest routes.
The trial of Quinton Tellis, the man accused of killing 19-year-old Jessica Chambers in 2014, is set to begin Tuesday.
Police say a 22-year-old Temple University student in town to celebrate her birthday drove her BMW into a Florida police officer and was fatally shot by another officer in Miami Beach.
A Gulfport man was arrested after authorities found nearly $15,000 worth of marijuana products in his home, according to Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics.
Hollis Daniels III, who goes by Reid, is the son of a city councilman from Seguin, TX about 40 miles northeast of San Antonio.
B5 Motors in Gilbert is giving away a free truck to a veteran who saved dozens of lives during the terrifying Las Vegas Shooting last Sunday.
