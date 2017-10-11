Your Weather Authority: Humid with a stray shower possible

The Louisiana SPCA urges residents to bring pets indoors during Hurricane Nate. Humane law enforcement officers will be on standby during the storm to take emergency calls.more>>
There are some cancellations due to weather, and airport officials urge travelers to check first with airlines before heading to the airport.
An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft penetrated the center of Nate and reported hurricane-force winds late Friday night.more>>
Four games, that's all Adrian Peterson played for the Black and Gold. The Saints traded away the future Hall of Famer to the Cardinals on Monday. Saints Head Coach Sean Payton said it was numbers game with Peterson. "One of the challenges when you have the depth we have is having enough touches for all these guys. Both Mark (Ingram) and Alvin (Kamara) have been playing well. Adrian had a good training camp, and yet in our league we have free agency and the NFL Draft. We drafted,...more>>
Currie Kinney, 14, was reported missing Tuesday.more>>
Police and the Division of Child and Family Services are investigating the incident.more>>
The accusers have come from everywhere - actresses, models, assistants, employees, a reporter and young women who found themselves in the orbit of the powerful executive.more>>
Authorities say a Utah police officer who was caught on video roughly handcuffing a nurse because she refused to allow a blood draw has been fired.more>>
The 13-year-old faces several charges, including assault and battery with a deadly weapon.more>>
Investigators say it will be up to the prosecutor’s office if any charges will be filed.more>>
The revised timeline raises questions about whether better communication could have allowed officers to respond more quickly and take out the gunman before the attack.more>>
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a letter to teams Tuesday that national anthem protests threaten to "erode the unifying power of our game" and divide players from fans.more>>
Police say a 22-year-old Temple University student in town to celebrate her birthday drove her BMW into a Florida police officer and was fatally shot by another officer in Miami Beach.more>>
LSU confirmed that 10 people have been charged in connection to the hazing incident, and eight of them are LSU students. Gott and Forde are not currently enrolled.more>>
He rapped for almost five minutes as he addressed issues such as Puerto Rico, the border wall, Charlottesville, Steve Bannon, immigration, North Korea, Twitter and national anthem protests.more>>
