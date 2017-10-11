Your Weather Authority: Humid with a stray shower possible - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Your Weather Authority: Humid with a stray shower possible

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
Connect
(Source: WVUE) (Source: WVUE)
(WVUE) -

A stray shower or two is possible Wednesday as a weak "humidity" front passes through the area.

After feeling extra sticky the past couple of days, it will be nice to drop the mugginess for the end of the work week.

It won't feel much cooler with highs Wednesday in the upper 80s and Thursday and Friday in the mid-80s.

Overnight lows may touch the upper 60s north and away from Lake Pontchartrain.

A mostly sunny and dry weekend is in store as well, then we are looking to a stronger front early next week.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • LA SPCA to remain closed Sunday

    LA SPCA to remain closed Sunday

    The Louisiana SPCA urges residents to bring pets indoors during Hurricane Nate.  Humane law enforcement officers will be on standby during the storm to take emergency calls.  

    more>>

    The Louisiana SPCA urges residents to bring pets indoors during Hurricane Nate.  Humane law enforcement officers will be on standby during the storm to take emergency calls.  

    more>>

  • Airport remains open, prepares for Nate

    Airport remains open, prepares for Nate

    Source: Louis Armstrong International AirportSource: Louis Armstrong International Airport

    There are some cancellations due to weather, and airport officials urge travelers to check first with airlines before heading to the airport.  

    more>>

    There are some cancellations due to weather, and airport officials urge travelers to check first with airlines before heading to the airport.  

    more>>

  • Hurricane Nate upgraded to Category 1, churning toward Gulf of Mexico

    Hurricane Nate upgraded to Category 1, churning toward Gulf of Mexico

    Friday, October 6 2017 6:21 AM EDT2017-10-06 10:21:11 GMT
    Saturday, October 7 2017 3:50 AM EDT2017-10-07 07:50:00 GMT

    An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft penetrated the center of Nate and reported hurricane-force winds late Friday night.

    more>>

    An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft penetrated the center of Nate and reported hurricane-force winds late Friday night.

    more>>
    •   
Powered by Frankly