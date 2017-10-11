Your Weather Authority: Humid with a stray shower possible

A stray shower or two is possible Wednesday as a weak "humidity" front passes through the area.

After feeling extra sticky the past couple of days, it will be nice to drop the mugginess for the end of the work week.

It won't feel much cooler with highs Wednesday in the upper 80s and Thursday and Friday in the mid-80s.

Overnight lows may touch the upper 60s north and away from Lake Pontchartrain.

A mostly sunny and dry weekend is in store as well, then we are looking to a stronger front early next week.

