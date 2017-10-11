NOPD searching for runaway girl

New Orleans police are asking the public’s help finding a missing juvenile.

The mother of Currie Kinney, 14, reported her missing Tuesday.

She told police she believes that Kinney left their home in the 1100 block of Cherokee Street sometime Monday night or early Tuesday morning.

Kinney has run away from home in the past.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Currie Kinney is asked to contact Second District detectives at 504-658-6020 or 911.

