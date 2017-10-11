Payton on Peterson trade: 'It's a win-win'

Four games, that's all Adrian Peterson played for the Black and Gold. The Saints traded away the future Hall of Famer to the Cardinals on Monday. Saints Head Coach Sean Payton said it was numbers game with Peterson. "One of the challenges when you have the depth we have is having enough touches for all these guys. Both Mark (Ingram) and Alvin (Kamara) have been playing well. Adrian had a good training camp, and yet in our league we have free agency and the NFL Draft. We drafted,...more>>
The United States has been eliminated from World Cup contention, a shocking loss at Trinidad ending the Americans' streak of seven straight appearances at soccer's showcase.more>>
Welcome in to Juan's World and welcome back to reality, Team USA. For the first time since 1986, the Stars and Stripes will NOT be in the World Cup. Let me repeat that. For the first time since 1986, U.S.A. will NOT be in the World Cup.more>>
Welcome in to Juan's World where I want you to raise your hand if you saw this coming. Raise your hand if you expected Adrian Peterson to be playing elsewhere before the midway point of the NFL season.more>>
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a letter to teams Tuesday that national anthem protests threaten to "erode the unifying power of our game" and divide players from fans.more>>
