Payton on Peterson trade: 'It's a win-win'

Four games, that's all Adrian Peterson played for the Black and Gold. The Saints traded away the future Hall of Famer to the Cardinals on Monday. Saints Head Coach Sean Payton said it was numbers game with Peterson.

"One of the challenges when you have the depth we have is having enough touches for all these guys. Both Mark (Ingram) and Alvin (Kamara) have been playing well. Adrian had a good training camp, and yet in our league we have free agency and the NFL Draft. We drafted, and ended up finding a good young prospect who plays well. I think this is a win-win," said Payton.

Coach Payton also pointed out there's no hard feeling between the organization and Peterson.

"Adrian and I talk a ton each week. Our relationship is fantastic. It was an opportunity for him to be featured more. I'm happy that opportunity has come up," said Payton.

Peterson carried the ball 27 times for a 81 yards in four games with the Saints. ESPN reported the Saints compensation in the deal is a conditional 2018 sixth-round draft.

