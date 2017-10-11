Gentry on newest Pels injury: 'It hurts losing Rondo'

Pelicans guard Rajon Rondo had successful surgery on Monday in Philadelphia on his sports hernia. His recovery time will be between four and six weeks.

Meaning, the Pelicans starting backcourt this season will look 'exactly' like it did at the start of last season. With Jrue Holiday running the point, and E'Twaun Moore filling in at the two-guard spot.



Rondo was expected to pair with Holiday in the back-court. Doing more running of the offense, and allowing Holiday to become more of a scorer, but that plan is now on the back-burner.

"It hurts losing Rondo because it's like having a coach on the floor. Obviously, you can see the impact he can have on teams. All you've got to do is look at the Bulls teams from last year and the two playoff games in Boston where he played and the other ones he didn't play in. I think he still has that kind of impact. He just has such a great feel for the game," said Pelicans Head Coach Alvin Gentry.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.