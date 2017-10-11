Uptown couple robbed, car stolen on Belfast Street - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Uptown couple robbed, car stolen on Belfast Street

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

A couple was robbed at gunpoint and had their vehicle stolen Tuesday night, according to initial New Orleans Police Department reports.

The incident happened just before 11:30 p.m. in the 7900 block of Belfast Street.

The victims, a 27-year-old man, and a 25-year-old woman were unloading items from a vehicle when a suspect, described as a black male, approached.

The man was armed with a gun and demanded the car keys.

The victim complied and the man fled in their 2015 dark gray Honda Accord with a license #YTE390.

No further information is currently available.

