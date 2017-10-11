FFF: The rise of Kamara made Peterson expendable

Former New Orleans Saints player Tracy Porter, 31, was arrested by Baton Rouge police Tuesday night for a domestic incident that happened on October 5, WAFB has learned.more>>
It had to happen. Adrian Peterson is a Hall of Fame player. There’s no denying that. That doesn’t mean he was a great fit for the New Orleans Saints. Four games in black and gold were all both sides needed to see to prove that.more>>
Four games, that's all Adrian Peterson played for the Black and Gold. The Saints traded away the future Hall of Famer to the Cardinals on Monday. Saints Head Coach Sean Payton said it was numbers game with Peterson. "One of the challenges when you have the depth we have is having enough touches for all these guys. Both Mark (Ingram) and Alvin (Kamara) have been playing well. Adrian had a good training camp, and yet in our league we have free agency and the NFL Draft. We drafted,...more>>
