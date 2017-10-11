Brees: 'We should all stand up and show respect for the flag'

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell sent a letter to teams Tuesday, telling them, "we believe that everyone should stand for the national anthem."

Commissioner Roger Goodell wrote that sports can bring together a divided country, "especially the NFL," at least for a few hours.

"The current dispute over the national anthem is threatening to erode the unifying power of our game, and is now dividing us, and our players, from many fans across the country," he wrote.

In the Saints locker room today, quarterback Drew Brees reiterated his thoughts on the anthem.

"I think you guys know where I stand. I think we should all stand up, and show respect for the flag of the United States of America during the National Anthem with our hand over our heart. I'll always feel that way. So it's not that I agree with the message, the protest, the cause. Just the method in which guys are trying to display that. I think there's another time for that. During that minute and a half the National Anthem is playing, we should all stand up and show respect for the flag absolutely," said Brees.



