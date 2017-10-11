Fontainebleau couple robbed in their driveway

It was just after 11 p.m. Tuesday when a Fontainebleau couple arrived home from the airport. They were unloading their luggage in the 7900 block of Belfast when the victim said a man walked up to him.

“We thought somebody in the neighborhood was just saying hello, and the next thing you know they were asking for our keys and it was kind of a confusing exchange,” the victim said.

The victim, who FOX 8 will not identify, said the man eventually pulled out a gun and demanded his car keys.

“The exchange was, ‘Give me the keys or I’ll shoot.’ It was very calmly said. The gun wasn’t pointed at us. It was just on his side. He did show us the gun, though,” the victim said.

The victim wasn’t taking any chances. He told FOX 8 he walked back to the vehicle to find his keys.

“He was saying, ‘Five seconds or I’m going to shoot,' so I was nervous and was fighting with it and stuff,” the victim said.

In the meantime, he said the gunman allowed them to take the rest of their luggage out of the car. Afterward, the robber hopped into the vehicle and asked one final question before taking off.

“He got in the car, and then he asked us if it was a push start. Then, he drove off and that was it,” the victim said.

The victim said the robber didn’t wear a mask and didn’t have anything covering his face. He said the gunman even looked nervous, but that didn’t matter.

“The scenario became real. I knew what was happening, and I knew compliance was all you could do, so we just did what he asked of us. Luckily nobody got hurt,” the victim said.

The victim and his girlfriend are from Missouri and moved to New Orleans about two years ago. They say while being crajacked was scary, it isn’t going to change their feelings about the city.

“You treat everyone as if they’re friendly neighbors, and when something like this happens you realize that there are random acts that happen. Sometimes you’re the victim,” the victim said.

