Willie Snead, Terron Armstead practice on a limited basis

Terron Armstead was back at practice today on a limited basis. (Photo by Michael DeMocker, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune)

Left tackle Terron Armstead practiced Wednesday on a limited basis with a shoulder injury. Armstead underwent surgery in June to repair a torn labrum in his shoulder.

Wide receiver Willie Snead also worked out on a limited basis. Snead missed the game in London with a hamstring injury.

Going full practice Wednesday were tight end Josh Hill (chest), cornerback Sterling Moore (chest), and Trey Edmunds (concussion).

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (ankle) was a full-go at practice for the Lions. Defensive end Ezekiel Ansah (knee) missed practice Wednesday for the 3-2 squad.

