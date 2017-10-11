Nicondra: Weak front moving through

A few showers developed Wednesday afternoon as a weak "humidity" front passed through the region. With the air feeling extra sticky the past couple of days, while the front won't make a significant difference in temperatures the mugginess will drop down for the end of the work week. Highs stay warm with temperatures in the upper 80's and Thursday and Friday in the mid 80's. Overnight lows may touch the upper 60's north and away from the Lake.

A mostly sunny and dry weekend is in store as well, then we are looking to a stronger front early next week.

Ophelia became the 10th consecutive hurricane this season. It is in the far Eastern Atlantic and is not a threat to land. There are no other tropical developments expected over the next couple of days.

-Nicondra Norwood

