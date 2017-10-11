Wanted man spotted in Slidell area

If you see James Ratliff, investigators want you to call 911. (Source: Slidell Police Dept.)

Slidell police officers want people in our area on the lookout for an escapee who's scaring people.

They say multiple people have seen James Ratliff in the Slidell area, traveling in an unmarked white Crown Victoria. One person says the car was flashing yellow and white caution lights. Investigators suspect Ratliff was flashing the lights in an effort to get through traffic faster.

Ratliff is wanted for simple escape and larceny in Mississippi. Hammond police officers want him for forgery.

If you see Ratliff, investigators want you to call 911.

