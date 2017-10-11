Folsom mayor resigns - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
NEW ORLEANS, LA (WVUE) -

Folsom Mayor Bettye Boggs doesn't want the job anymore. She's submitting her resignation, citing conflict with the area's Board of Aldermen. She says she's encountering "interference in the day-to-day operations of the village."

According to our partners at Nola.com|The Times-Picayune, the board will appoint an interim mayor on October 23. The board could not be reached today for a comment on the resignation.

Click here to read Bogg's resignation letter.

