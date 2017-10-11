Folsom mayor resigns

Folsom Mayor Bettye Boggs submits her resignation, citing conflict with the area's Board of Aldermen. (Source: Village of Folsom)

Folsom Mayor Bettye Boggs doesn't want the job anymore. She's submitting her resignation, citing conflict with the area's Board of Aldermen. She says she's encountering "interference in the day-to-day operations of the village."

According to our partners at Nola.com|The Times-Picayune, the board will appoint an interim mayor on October 23. The board could not be reached today for a comment on the resignation.

Click here to read Bogg's resignation letter.

