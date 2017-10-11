North Shore carnival krewe moves day parade to night

The Krewe of Poseidon will roll at 6 p.m. on January 27.(Source: FOX 8 graphic)

People on the North Shore can look forward to experiencing another carnival parade at night.

According to our partners at Nola.com|The Times-Picayune, Slidell City Council agreed October 10 to amend the city's parade ordinance to allow a third night parade. That means the Krewe of Poseidon will put on its show at 6 p.m. on January 27.

Krewe Captain Ronny Kastner thinks the move is a win for the city and the parade. He says rolling at night won't interfere with city commerce during the day. He also says a night show may convince more people from the south shore to experience carnival north of the lake.

