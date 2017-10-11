Adrian Peterson thanks Jesus for trade to Cardinals

After a whirlwind 24 hours saw Adrian Peterson go from Saints little-used third-string running back to Cardinals featured back, the future Hall of Famer admitted to celebrating the news of his trade from New Orleans to Arizona.

News broke of the swap for a conditional sixth round pick Tuesday morning and that's when Peterson got word. "I got a text from a friend and it was like '911' which was kind of strange so I kept looking at my phone and the next text was 'you got traded to Arizona' and I'm like getting excited but you get rumors and stuff like that so I didn't know for sure," said Peterson. "So I get ready to turn the TV on and I'm checking Twitter and Instagram on my phone and sure enough, there it goes. Turn the TV on and it's breaking news and it's like 'Thank you Jesus, he answers prayers' so that's how I found out."

Peterson attended Cardinals practice Wednesday, donning his new number 23, although he did not have pads or a helmet. Arizona plays host to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday afternoon.

