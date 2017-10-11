LSU fraternity pledge had .495 blood alcohol level at time of death

The Louisiana SPCA urges residents to bring pets indoors during Hurricane Nate. Humane law enforcement officers will be on standby during the storm to take emergency calls.more>>
There are some cancellations due to weather, and airport officials urge travelers to check first with airlines before heading to the airport.
An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft penetrated the center of Nate and reported hurricane-force winds late Friday night.more>>
An attempt to rezone a 15-acre plot of commercial land into six smaller plots is pitting the property's landowners against Harahan residents.more>>
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an 8-month-old baby boy who died after being left in a car for several hours. A preliminary investigation determined that the child was unintentionally left inside the vehicle from about 8 a.m. Wednesday until he was discovered around 4:30 p.m. when his caregiver went to pick him up from a Hammond daycare and discovered him still in the car. Temperatures in Hammond reached 90 degrees Wednesday. Results ...more>>
Police and the Division of Child and Family Services are investigating the incident.more>>
A tradition went wrong when a firefighter brought a watermelon as a gift to his new station. He was fired because some black colleagues were offended, but other African-American firefighters stuck up for him.more>>
Quinton Tellis' murder trial continued Wednesday after getting off to a shocking start as graphic details of the case were shared publicly for the first time.more>>
Recent court filings detail the last moments of Maxwell Gruver’s life and expose the secret hazing rituals that caused his death at an LSU fraternity house on Sept. 13. LSU Police Department arrest warrants indicates detectives interviewed the Phi Delta Theta active members and learned that the actives summoned their pledges to the fraternity house for “Bible Study” at about 10 p.m. on Sept. 13. “Bible Study” is the term the actives used to descri...more>>
After questioning the man they believed to be responsible for the four recent drive-by shootings in East Feliciana Parish, officials have arrested and charged 36-year-old Ryan Sharpe on charges of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.more>>
The revised timeline raises questions about whether better communication could have allowed officers to respond more quickly and take out the gunman before the attack.more>>
LSU confirmed that 10 people have been charged in connection to the hazing incident, and eight of them are LSU students. Gott and Forde are not currently enrolled.more>>
Luxury handbag and accessories maker Coach shakes it up, changes its name to Tapestry.more>>
A Jones County woman has been charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult after police a bad odor led to the discovery of a man laying in his own feces.more>>
