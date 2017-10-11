Baby boy dies after being left in car all day on North Shore - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Baby boy dies after being left in car all day on North Shore

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA (WVUE) -

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an 8-month-old baby boy who died after being left in a car for several hours. 

A preliminary investigation determined that the child was unintentionally left inside the vehicle from about 8 a.m. Wednesday until he was discovered around 4:30 p.m. when his caregiver went to pick him up from a Hammond daycare and found him still in the car. Temperatures in Hammond reached 90 degrees Wednesday.

Results of the investigation will be forwarded to the District Attorney’s Office.

