Rezoning abandoned golf course creates hazard for residents

An attempt to rezone a 15-acre plot of commercial land into six smaller plots is pitting the property's landowners against Harahan residents.

For years, the old location of the Colonial Course Golf Club has sat vacant along Jefferson Highway, and many residents want to keep it that way.

"I'll be opposed to any kind of commercial that they try to put there," resident Ronnie Deslatte said. "The perfect scenario is not developing it, leaving it as a park. But the man that owns it he has legal rights to do what he wants with it."

The men who own it are wealthy businessman John Georges and his partner on the project, Wayne Ducote.

Ducote along with his attorney, Jack Capella, attended a packed Harahan Planning and Zoning Committee meeting Wednesday. At the meeting, more than a dozen residents voiced their opposition to rezoning the property.

"Harahan is just not big enough to support more business," resident Bob Bowman said. "We could use families and good neighbors but just not commercial."

In 2013, the city rezoned the 15 acres from residential to commercial. The initial project was to build a large shopping center.

Capella told the committee multiple business owners have expressed interest in building on the property, but they are not interested in being a part of a large shopping center. The business owners want to own the land, according to Capella.

"At this time, we made arrangements for a grocery store. At one point, we had...a doctors corner clinic. Oschner wants that. We have an assisted living concept to build an assisted living on the property. We've been contacted for retail outlets," Capella said.

Harahan's Planning and Zoning Committee voted to defer its recommendation to its November 1st meeting.

The city council will make the final decision on if the rezoning will be approved.

