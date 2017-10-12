Your Weather Authority: 'Humidity' front crawls across the area

A "humidity" front is still crawling across the area.

For some, we may not notice the slightly lower humidity values until tomorrow. Today will still be warm with temperatures in the upper 80s.

Overnight lows may touch the upper 60s north and away from Lake Pontchartrain with low 70s on the south shore.

A mostly sunny and dry weekend is in store as well, then a stronger front comes early next week.

Some showers can't be ruled out Sunday and Monday as moisture increases ahead of that front.

Ophelia became the 10th consecutive hurricane this season. It is in the far Eastern Atlantic and is not a threat to us, although Ireland may get some rain or wind from the system.

There are no other tropical developments expected over the next couple of days.

