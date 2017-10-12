Your Weather Authority: 'Humidity' front crawls across the area

The Louisiana SPCA urges residents to bring pets indoors during Hurricane Nate. Humane law enforcement officers will be on standby during the storm to take emergency calls.more>>
There are some cancellations due to weather, and airport officials urge travelers to check first with airlines before heading to the airport.
An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft penetrated the center of Nate and reported hurricane-force winds late Friday night.
Some may not notice slightly lower humidity values until tomorrow.
An attempt to rezone a 15-acre plot of commercial land into six smaller plots is pitting the property's landowners against Harahan residents.
A tradition went wrong when a firefighter brought a watermelon as a gift to his new station. He was fired because some black colleagues were offended, but other African-American firefighters stuck up for him.
Quinton Tellis' murder trial continued Wednesday after getting off to a shocking start as graphic details of the case were shared publicly for the first time.
Recent court filings detail the last moments of Maxwell Gruver's life and expose the secret hazing rituals that caused his death at an LSU fraternity house on Sept. 13. LSU Police Department arrest warrants indicates detectives interviewed the Phi Delta Theta active members and learned that the actives summoned their pledges to the fraternity house for "Bible Study" at about 10 p.m. on Sept. 13. "Bible Study" is the term the actives used to descri...
Police and the Division of Child and Family Services are investigating the incident.
The revised timeline raises questions about whether better communication could have allowed officers to respond more quickly and take out the gunman before the attack.
Once the mother realized her son was unresponsive she took him to St Vincent's Medical Center where it took 3 doses of Narcan to bring him back to life.
Police officers are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting where the suspect was killed and the officer was injured.
The 13-year-old faces several charges, including assault and battery with a deadly weapon.
