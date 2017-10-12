Sexual battery suspect nabbed in Tangipahoa Parish

A man accused in connection with an August sexual assault was found and captured by Tangipahoa authorities.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Department arrested 22-year-old Marquanvius Jones Thursday night.

Jones was accused of committing sexual battery during an incident that occurred on August 23, 2017, at a Hammond area home.

Authorities issued a unique plea for Jones to turn himself in announcing he was “welcome to visit the TPSO and surrender.

