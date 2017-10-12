LSU student may have had 20 drinks in two hours

New details emerge from the investigation into the death of an LSU fraternity pledge as Baton Rouge police make 10 arrests.

Maxwell Gruver, 18, died after what investigators call a hazing ritual where he was forced to drink a large amount of alcohol.

One suspect, 19-year-old Matthew Naquin of Monroe, is booked with felony negligent homicide.

Witnesses told investigators Naquin singled out Gruver and forced him to drink more than other pledges.

Nine others were booked with single counts of hazing, which is a misdemeanor.

Eight of the 10 are still enrolled at LSU.

The East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney said his office will present evidence to a Grand Jury and could seek more charges.

The students turned themselves into police Wednesday.

Gruver's death was ruled an accident but his blood alcohol level was more than six times the legal limit at point .495.

Four others charged are from Louisiana including Elliot Eaton, 20, Sean Pennison, 21, Hudson Kirkpatrick, 19, and 21-year old Sean Paul Gott are all charged with hazing.

The other five charged Zachary Castillo, Patrick Forde, Zachary Hall, Ryan Isto, and Nicholas Taulli are from other states and Canada.

Some attorneys are questioning the public arrest of their clients, calling the charges just a misdemeanor while others deny their clients had anything to do with Gruver's death.

“He's very sad about what happened, I mean who isn't,” said David Bourland. “It was a fellow fraternity brother of his and he feels horrible about it, but he had nothing to do with those circumstances but he never hazed anyone and doesn't participate in that type of activity.”

Doctors say Gruver's blood alcohol level indicates he may have had as many as 20 drinks in the span of two hours.

