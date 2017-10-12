LSU student may have had 20 drinks in two hours

The Louisiana SPCA urges residents to bring pets indoors during Hurricane Nate. Humane law enforcement officers will be on standby during the storm to take emergency calls.more>>
There are some cancellations due to weather, and airport officials urge travelers to check first with airlines before heading to the airport.
An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft penetrated the center of Nate and reported hurricane-force winds late Friday night.more>>
New details emerge from the investigation into the death of an LSU fraternity pledge as Baton Rouge police make 10 arrests.more>>
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Department arrested 22-year-old Marquanvius Jones Thursday night.more>>
Quinton Tellis' murder trial continued Wednesday after getting off to a shocking start as graphic details of the case were shared publicly for the first time.more>>
A tradition went wrong when a firefighter brought a watermelon as a gift to his new station. He was fired because some black colleagues were offended, but other African-American firefighters stuck up for him.more>>
Recent court filings detail the last moments of Maxwell Gruver’s life and expose the secret hazing rituals that caused his death at an LSU fraternity house on Sept. 13. LSU Police Department arrest warrants indicates detectives interviewed the Phi Delta Theta active members and learned that the actives summoned their pledges to the fraternity house for “Bible Study” at about 10 p.m. on Sept. 13. “Bible Study” is the term the actives used to descri...more>>
An American woman, her Canadian husband and their three young children have been released after years held captive by a network with ties to the Taliban.more>>
Once the mother realized her son was unresponsive she took him to St Vincent's Medical Center where it took 3 doses of Narcan to bring him back to life.more>>
Questions remain about what happened in the six minutes between the time police say the shooter fired into the hotel's hallway and when he unleashed a hail of gunfire into the concert crowd.more>>
Police and the Division of Child and Family Services are investigating the incident.more>>
LSU confirmed that 10 people have been charged in connection to the hazing incident, and eight of them are LSU students. Gott and Forde are not currently enrolled.more>>
A Lowcountry preacher is under investigation after a video surfaced that allegedly shows him touching an underage girl during a church service.more>>
The revised timeline raises questions about whether better communication could have allowed officers to respond more quickly and take out the gunman before the attack.more>>
