Chef John Folse: Hot German potato salad

The Germans arrived in Louisiana in 1725 and settled outside of New Orleans in Destrehan. These farmers and dairymen were also excellent cooks. The early Germans gave us many of our most often used recipes such as this potato salad.

Prep Time: 30 Minutes

Yields: 8–10 Servings

Ingredients:

20 new potatoes, skin-on

4 hard-boiled eggs, peeled and chopped

8 slices bacon, chopped

1 cup diced onions

2 tbsps Creole seasoning

¼ cup flour

1 cup chicken stock

¾ cup vinegar

½ cup sugar

½ cup sliced green onions

Method:

Place potatoes in a large pot of water and bring to a boil. Boil 5 minutes or until tender. Drain and cool under cold running water. Slice potatoes ¼-inch thick and place in a large bowl. Mix in eggs and set aside. Sauté bacon in a 10-inch skillet over high heat 7 minutes or until browned. Remove bacon from skillet with a slotted spoon and set aside. Pour off all but 2 tablespoons of bacon fat and return skillet to high heat. Stir in onions and sauté 3–5 minutes, scraping bottom of skillet occasionally, until onions are golden. Sprinkle in Creole seasoning then whisk in flour. Slowly whisk in stock, vinegar and sugar. Cook 5–6 minutes or until mixture is thick, whisking frequently. Remove from heat. Fold dressing into potato and egg mixture. Add green onions and cooked bacon. Blend well.