Louisiana healthcare facilities team up to help stop bullying

The Anti-Defamation League and Ochsner Health System/Ochsner Hospital for Children are proud to announce a new partnership aimed at eradicating hate among youth and helping them to respond to end bullying in our community.

Beyond physical well-being, optimal health requires positive self-image, social health and stability, and academic success. Over the coming year, ADL and Ochsner will be launching several new programs aimed at preparing medical students, pediatric residents and practitioners to address bullying and identity concerns during patient visits.

A new parent lecture series will launch in November 2017 addressing timely topics such as “Cyberbullying,” “Talking to your Children about Hate in the Media” and “The Values of Diversity.”

Spearheaded by Ochsner Hospital for Children General Pediatrician and ADL board member Daniel Bronfin, MD, and ADL’s Interim Regional Director, Lindsay Friedmann, this partnership will strive to allow practitioners to develop the skills and understanding of how to engage children and adolescents in important conversations about bullying and identity, as well as helping parents and patients engage in valuable conversations regarding topics of acceptance and respect for all.

“Our partnership with Ochsner is a first of its kind at ADL and we are thrilled to see a health care system take the initiative to focus on the whole patient,” Friedmann said. “A child's social emotional health is an important part of overall wellness, so having practitioners better prepared to help address bullying and identity concerns, is an important part of optimal patient care. We are pleased that Ochsner will not only be educating their medical students, residents and clinicians, but will also be taking the time to address these important conversations with parents.”

“Ochsner Hospital for Children is committed to the mission of ADL in working to enhance compassion, understanding and acceptance in children as well as adults” said Daniel Bronfin, MD, Medical Director, Ochsner Craniofacial Program. “As physicians, we often see children not only struggling with physical ailments, but also facing bullying and bias for being different. The impact of these problems has intensified in our current digital age. Ochsner’s partnership is an important step in having open, honest conversations and providing resources to our patients, parents and healthcare team to end bullying and improve respect for one another.”

