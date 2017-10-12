TPSO clears Natalbany daycare of involvement in death of child found in car

A Natalbany daycare center where an 8-month-old was found dead in a car has been cleared of any wrongdoing, according to a statement released by the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Daniel Edwards said in the statement that the ABC Academy has “no involvement with the case or with the child’s death. To our knowledge, there are and have been no reports of wrongdoing as it relates to the daycare center.”

The boy was discovered in a car at the center around 4:30 Wednesday afternoon. He was left in the car for several hours.

The preliminary investigation determined that the child was unintentionally left inside the vehicle from about 8 a.m. Wednesday until he was discovered around 4:30 p.m. when his caregiver went to pick him up from a Hammond daycare.

Temperatures in Hammond reached 90 degrees Wednesday.

