Is your child just being a kid or are they ADHD?

The Louisiana SPCA urges residents to bring pets indoors during Hurricane Nate. Humane law enforcement officers will be on standby during the storm to take emergency calls.more>>
There are some cancellations due to weather, and airport officials urge travelers to check first with airlines before heading to the airport.
An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft penetrated the center of Nate and reported hurricane-force winds late Friday night.more>>
The city has two weeks to comply with immigration guidelinesmore>>
A large animal that appeared near a Wendy's in Hernando, Mississippi, has residents perplexed.more>>
The Associated Press has obtained a recording of what some U.S. embassy workers heard in Havana as they were attacked by what investigators initially believed was a sonic weapon.more>>
Equifax has been hacked again - the company took its website at least partially down after a malware scam.more>>
Quinton Tellis' murder trial continued Wednesday after getting off to a shocking start as graphic details of the case were shared publicly for the first time.more>>
A tradition went wrong when a firefighter brought a watermelon as a gift to his new station. He was fired because some black colleagues were offended, but other African-American firefighters stuck up for him.more>>
An American woman, her Canadian husband and their three young children have been released after years held captive by a network with ties to the Taliban.more>>
Day three of the Quinton Tellis murder trial will take jurors out of the courtroom.more>>
A Lowcountry preacher is under investigation after a video surfaced that allegedly shows him touching an underage girl during a church service.more>>
Two fast food restaurant workers robbed at gunpoint by a man wearing a ski mask identified the suspect as a former co-worker, according to reports.more>>
Recent court filings detail the last moments of Maxwell Gruver’s life and expose the secret hazing rituals that caused his death at an LSU fraternity house on Sept. 13. LSU Police Department arrest warrants indicates detectives interviewed the Phi Delta Theta active members and learned that the actives summoned their pledges to the fraternity house for “Bible Study” at about 10 p.m. on Sept. 13. “Bible Study” is the term the actives used to descri...more>>
