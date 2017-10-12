The Saints offense primed to set an NFL record this Sunday

The Saints are in rarefied air when comes to turning the ball over in 2017. That's because the Saints have none through four contest. The Black and Gold is one of only three teams to avoid a turnover in the first four games of a season int he NFL. The others, the 1995 Rams and 2013 Titans. Both of those squads turned the ball over in week five. Which means the Saints could make some some history against the Lions on Sunday at the Superdome. Saints Head Coach Sean Payton feels t...more>>
After a whirlwind 24 hours saw Adrian Peterson go from Saints little-used third-string running back to Cardinals featured back, the future Hall of Famer admitted to celebrating the news of his trade from New Orleans to Arizona.more>>
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell sent a letter to teams Tuesday, telling them, "we believe that everyone should stand for the national anthem." Commissioner Roger Goodell wrote that sports can bring together a divided country, "especially the NFL," at least for a few hours. "The current dispute over the national anthem is threatening to erode the unifying power of our game, and is now dividing us, and our players, from many fans across the country," he wro...more>>
Left tackle Terron Armstead practiced today on a limited basis with a shoulder injury. Armstead underwent surgery in June to repair a torn labrum in his shoulder. Wide receiver Willie Snead also worked out on a limited basis.more>>
