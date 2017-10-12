The Saints offense primed to set an NFL record this Sunday

The Saints are in rarefied air when comes to turning the ball over in 2017. That's because the Saints have none through four contest.

The Black and Gold is one of only three teams to avoid a turnover in the first four games of a season in the NFL. The others, 1995 Rams and 2013 Titans. Both of those squads turned the ball over in week five. Which means the Saints could make some some history against the Lions on Sunday at the Superdome.

Saints Head Coach Sean Payton feels the streak almost ended against the Dolphins at Wembley Stadium.

“Well hopefully we’re doing a better job as a point of emphasis. Now (our) last game in London we tried (to give the ball away). We did not have any but we certainly tried. We had missed cues with the snap. We had a ball that was almost intercepted. We had a handful of times where there easily could have be a two or three turnover game. But hopefully the point of emphasis of ball security (has made an impact). It is easy each week to point to the result. I think Drew has done a good job in that regard and I think the runners and receivers have as well. This is a team that we’re getting ready to play that’s taken it away a lot in just a short amount of time," said Coach Payton.

Saints quarterback Drew Brees thinks no turnovers usually mean victories for his team.

“It is a big emphasis. We talk about it every game and it’s the number one key to victory every time we go into a game and that’s if you can take care of the football and end up on the plus side in the turnover ratio you give yourself a much better chance to win. You still dial up the plays and play aggressive, you still take shots when you can, but also I think it’s just understanding when it’s ok to take a chance and maybe when it’s okay to just make sure the ball stays in your hands. You can’t paralyze yourself, but I think it’s just smart football," said Brees.

