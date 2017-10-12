Man arrested for child pornography, state needs help finding more victims

The Louisiana SPCA urges residents to bring pets indoors during Hurricane Nate. Humane law enforcement officers will be on standby during the storm to take emergency calls.more>>
There are some cancellations due to weather, and airport officials urge travelers to check first with airlines before heading to the airport.
An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft penetrated the center of Nate and reported hurricane-force winds late Friday night.more>>
Holy Cross athlete Kyree Curington surrendered to police around 6 Wednesday night. “It went without incident and he was given a recognizance bond with 2500 dollars on each count,” says Attorney Garron Johnson. Curington was booked with two counts of simple battery involving fight on Bourbon St. over the weekend.more>>
A man accused of looking into the windows of Uptown apartments made his first appearance in court Thursday.more>>
Quinton Tellis' murder trial continued Wednesday after getting off to a shocking start as graphic details of the case were shared publicly for the first time.more>>
A large animal that appeared near a Wendy's in Hernando, Mississippi, has residents perplexed.more>>
Two fast food restaurant workers robbed at gunpoint by a man wearing a ski mask identified the suspect as a former co-worker, according to reports.more>>
A Lowcountry preacher is under investigation after a video surfaced that allegedly shows him touching an underage girl during a church service.more>>
Recent court filings detail the last moments of Maxwell Gruver’s life and expose the secret hazing rituals that caused his death at an LSU fraternity house on Sept. 13. LSU Police Department arrest warrants indicates detectives interviewed the Phi Delta Theta active members and learned that the actives summoned their pledges to the fraternity house for “Bible Study” at about 10 p.m. on Sept. 13. “Bible Study” is the term the actives used to descri...more>>
The third day of Quinton Tellis' murder trial started with jurors exploring the area where Jessica Chambers was burned alive.more>>
An American woman, her Canadian husband and their three young children have been released after years held captive by a network with ties to the Taliban.more>>
We're nearing the one year mark of the Donald Trump presidency and his approval ratings have changed quite considerably from November of 2016. Take a look at his approval rating by state!more>>
Once the mother realized her son was unresponsive she took him to St Vincent's Medical Center where it took 3 doses of Narcan to bring him back to life.more>>
Law enforcement agencies throughout Ohio searched for a 7-year-old boy that they believed had been abducted from a triple murder scene in Lawrence County.more>>
