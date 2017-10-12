Uptown peeping Tom suspect makes first court appearance - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Uptown peeping Tom suspect makes first court appearance

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
A man accused of looking into the windows of Uptown apartments made his first appearance in court Thursday.

The NOPD and Tulane Police said 46-year-old David Meyer, a plumber who lives in Treme, is accused of peering into windows to look at Tulane students over the last week.

Bond was set at $15,000.

