Some voters still haven't settled on a New Orleans mayoral candidate

The Louisiana SPCA urges residents to bring pets indoors during Hurricane Nate. Humane law enforcement officers will be on standby during the storm to take emergency calls.more>>
There are some cancellations due to weather, and airport officials urge travelers to check first with airlines before heading to the airport.
An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft penetrated the center of Nate and reported hurricane-force winds late Friday night.more>>
A Covington man is under arrest tonight on multiple child porn counts.more>>
Recent court filings detail the last moments of Maxwell Gruver’s life and expose the secret hazing rituals that caused his death at an LSU fraternity house on Sept. 13. LSU Police Department arrest warrants indicates detectives interviewed the Phi Delta Theta active members and learned that the actives summoned their pledges to the fraternity house for “Bible Study” at about 10 p.m. on Sept. 13. “Bible Study” is the term the actives used to descri...more>>
Quinton Tellis' murder trial continued Wednesday after getting off to a shocking start as graphic details of the case were shared publicly for the first time.more>>
Two fast food restaurant workers robbed at gunpoint by a man wearing a ski mask identified the suspect as a former co-worker, according to reports.more>>
The third day of Quinton Tellis' murder trial started with jurors exploring the area where Jessica Chambers was burned alive.more>>
A large animal that appeared near a Wendy's in Hernando, Mississippi, has residents perplexed.more>>
An American woman, her Canadian husband and their three young children have been released after years held captive by a network with ties to the Taliban.more>>
A Lowcountry preacher is under investigation after a video surfaced that allegedly shows him touching an underage girl during a church service.more>>
The North Carolina Department of Public Safety says fires were set in a prison sewing plant on Thursday in an attempted escape at Pasquotank County Correctional Institute in Elizabeth City.more>>
Equifax has been hacked again - the company took its website at least partially down after a malware scam.more>>
That's the message the Western Line School District has sent to the O'Bannon High School football team after four players took a knee during the national anthem prior to the a game against Coahoma County.more>>
