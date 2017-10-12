Third person arrested in armored car driver's killing

Law enforcement agencies on Thursday arrested a third person in connection with the May 31 attempted armed robbery and fatal shooting of an armored car employee in Mid-City.

Armstead Kieffer, the father of another arrested suspect, Jerome Keiffer, was taken into custody by the Violent Offenders Squad and the NOPD. Another man, Deltoine Scott, also faces charges and is in custody.

Investigators said 33-year-old James McBride was killed in May when the Loomis armored truck he worked in was ambushed by armed men.

