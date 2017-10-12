Armed robbery suspect ID'd after he drops his phone running from scene

The Louisiana SPCA urges residents to bring pets indoors during Hurricane Nate. Humane law enforcement officers will be on standby during the storm to take emergency calls.more>>
The Louisiana SPCA urges residents to bring pets indoors during Hurricane Nate. Humane law enforcement officers will be on standby during the storm to take emergency calls.more>>
There are some cancellations due to weather, and airport officials urge travelers to check first with airlines before heading to the airport.
There are some cancellations due to weather, and airport officials urge travelers to check first with airlines before heading to the airport.
An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft penetrated the center of Nate and reported hurricane-force winds late Friday night.more>>
An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft penetrated the center of Nate and reported hurricane-force winds late Friday night.more>>
Detroit is a wounded bunch. But one wounded Lion is often the most dangerous when he is.more>>
Detroit is a wounded bunch. But one wounded Lion is often the most dangerous when he is.more>>
President Trump's latest executive order is aimed at undoing key parts of the Affordable Care Act. The White House calls it a way to give Americans more choice and greater access to lower-priced plans. Yet, experts say not everyone will benefit.more>>
President Trump's latest executive order is aimed at undoing key parts of the Affordable Care Act. The White House calls it a way to give Americans more choice and greater access to lower-priced plans. Yet, experts say not everyone will benefit.more>>
Two fast food restaurant workers robbed at gunpoint by a man wearing a ski mask identified the suspect as a former co-worker, according to reports.more>>
Two fast food restaurant workers robbed at gunpoint by a man wearing a ski mask identified the suspect as a former co-worker, according to reports.more>>
Recent court filings detail the last moments of Maxwell Gruver’s life and expose the secret hazing rituals that caused his death at an LSU fraternity house on Sept. 13. LSU Police Department arrest warrants indicates detectives interviewed the Phi Delta Theta active members and learned that the actives summoned their pledges to the fraternity house for “Bible Study” at about 10 p.m. on Sept. 13. “Bible Study” is the term the actives used to descri...more>>
Recent court filings detail the last moments of Maxwell Gruver’s life and expose the secret hazing rituals that caused his death at an LSU fraternity house on Sept. 13. LSU Police Department arrest warrants indicates detectives interviewed the Phi Delta Theta active members and learned that the actives summoned their pledges to the fraternity house for “Bible Study” at about 10 p.m. on Sept. 13. “Bible Study” is the term the actives used to descri...more>>
A Lowcountry preacher is under investigation after a video surfaced that allegedly shows him touching an underage girl during a church service.more>>
A Lowcountry preacher is under investigation after a video surfaced that allegedly shows him touching an underage girl during a church service.more>>
A large animal that appeared near a Wendy's in Hernando, Mississippi, has residents perplexed.more>>
A large animal that appeared near a Wendy's in Hernando, Mississippi, has residents perplexed.more>>
The third day of Quinton Tellis' murder trial started with jurors exploring the area where Jessica Chambers was burned alive.more>>
The third day of Quinton Tellis' murder trial started with jurors exploring the area where Jessica Chambers was burned alive.more>>
Quinton Tellis' murder trial continued Wednesday after getting off to a shocking start as graphic details of the case were shared publicly for the first time.more>>
Quinton Tellis' murder trial continued Wednesday after getting off to a shocking start as graphic details of the case were shared publicly for the first time.more>>
The North Carolina Department of Public Safety says fires were set in a prison sewing plant on Thursday in an attempted escape at Pasquotank County Correctional Institute in Elizabeth City.more>>
The North Carolina Department of Public Safety says fires were set in a prison sewing plant on Thursday in an attempted escape at Pasquotank County Correctional Institute in Elizabeth City.more>>
That's the message the Western Line School District has sent to the O'Bannon High School football team after four players took a knee during the national anthem prior to the a game against Coahoma County.more>>
That's the message the Western Line School District has sent to the O'Bannon High School football team after four players took a knee during the national anthem prior to the a game against Coahoma County.more>>
Critics say the White House approach would raise costs for the sick, while the lower-premium coverage provided to healthy people would come with significant gaps.more>>
Critics say the White House approach would raise costs for the sick, while the lower-premium coverage provided to healthy people would come with significant gaps.more>>
Equifax has been hacked again - the company took its website at least partially down after a malware scam.more>>
Equifax has been hacked again - the company took its website at least partially down after a malware scam.more>>