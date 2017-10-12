Armed robbery suspect ID'd after he drops his phone running from scene

The NOPD Sixth District is asking for the public’s help in locating 22-year-old Jawain Robinson who is wanted for a Sept. 15 armed robbery.

The victim told police she was robbed at gunpoint in her apartment building at about 5:30 p.m. in the 3500 block of St. Charles Avenue. The victim said she was checking her mailbox when the suspect forced her into the breezeway of the apartment building and held a black and gold firearm to her head while demanding her purse.

When the suspect fled the scene toward St. Charles Avenue, the victim saw him drop his black Android cellphone. Sixth District detectives were able to confiscate the suspect’s cellphone.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact any Sixth District detective at 504-658-6060. Citizens with information that can help solve crimes are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

