Covington lawyer jailed on multiple child porn counts

A Covington man is under arrest tonight on multiple child porn counts. It's a crime that has many upset as the state investigation continues.

Parents in a quiet subdivision north of Covington were shocked to learn that one of their neighbors was jailed.

"It's pretty surprising actually that it happened so close to home."

The attorney general says more charges are possible for 36-year-old Victor Loraso, an attorney who practices in Baton Rouge.

"He's accused of three counts of distributing sexual images of children under 13. The investigation is still ongoing and active and we're asking the public for some help," said Attorney General Jeff Landry.

Residents say they moved here for the peace, quiet and safety.

"It could happen anywhere and it's very sad and sick," said Covington grandmother Janice Stanley.

Now they say they worry about the children.

"To take advantage of a small child is the lowest. It's unbelievable that it happens, but it does," said Bob Stanley of Covington.

We reached out to Loraso's law office for comment, but haven't heard back.

"He's still in St. Tammany Jail. The bail has not been set at this time," said Landry.

As the investigation continues, Covington parents say they'll be keeping close watch on their kids.

"Yes, it's made us aware and opened our eyes just to be more protective," said mother of four Amanda Llewellyn.

The attorney general is asking anyone with information that may help their investigation to call their cyber crimes unit at 1-800-256-4506.



