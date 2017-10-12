Jim Henderson's Black & Gold Breakdown: Lions at Saints

Detroit is a wounded bunch. But one wounded Lion is often the most dangerous when he is.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford starts his 102nd consecutive game for the Lions on Sunday and has played in every game since 2011. But he comes in having been sacked six times in each of the last two games and hurried 28 times behind a porous offensive line. The beating he took in last week's loss to the Panthers left him with damage to his right thigh and ankle.

But Stafford is not easily discouraged. This season his first pass of the year on the Lions' second play was returned 82 yards for a touchdown. Then he would lead another come-from-behind victory over the Cardinals - something he and coach Jim Caldwell are known for.

That would be the only interception he's thrown this season. Of course that's one more than Drew Brees has thrown through four games. The Saints are the only team in the NFL without a giveaway while the Lions' penchant for taking the ball away has them +8 in the turnover differential, tied for second in the NFL.

As the Saints seek to climb above .500 for the first time since week 17 of the 2013 season,1,387 days ago, the winner is likely to be the team that protects each team's Number 9 in the pocket and protects the ball the best.

