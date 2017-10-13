Police officer killed in New Orleans East shootout

A New Orleans police officer was shot Friday morning in eastern New Orleans (FOX 8)

A gunman killed a New Orleans police office overnight on Friday morning in eastern New Orleans.

The officer was patrolling the area of Tower Lane and Lake Forest Blvd. when he saw something suspicious, according to NOPD Superintendent Michael Harrison.

When the victim got out of his car, the perpetrator fired on him. The officer fired back. Both men were hit in the shootout. The officer collapsed at the scene, while the perpetrator ran to a nearby apartment complex. Harrison said the shooter is believed to be a 30-year-old man.

Harrison said there were possibly four people in the car that the officers stopped.

Negotiation teams were able to get the man to surrender peacefully.

Harrison said two officers might have fired on the gunman. He is in a local hospital, and will be charged once he is released.

The police chief said grief counselors are on the scene. The identity of the officer has not been released at the request of the family.

"As we grieve, we continue to serve at the same time," Harrison said.

