Your Weather Authority: Highs near records, but humidity is lower

Although slightly lower humidity values finally made their way across the area, Friday will still be warm with highs near records in the upper 80s.

Overnight lows may touch the upper 60s north of Lake Pontchartrain, while low 70s are expected on the south shore.

A mostly sunny and warm weekend is in store with a few showers possible on Sunday. A stronger cold front looks to move through on Monday that will have highs in the upper 70s for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Ophelia became the 10th consecutive hurricane this season. It is in the far Eastern Atlantic and is not a threat.

