Your Weather Authority: Highs near records, but humidity is lower

The Louisiana SPCA urges residents to bring pets indoors during Hurricane Nate. Humane law enforcement officers will be on standby during the storm to take emergency calls.more>>
There are some cancellations due to weather, and airport officials urge travelers to check first with airlines before heading to the airport.
An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft penetrated the center of Nate and reported hurricane-force winds late Friday night.more>>
A gunman killed a New Orleans police office overnight on Friday morning in eastern New Orleans.more>>
Slightly lower humidity values finally made their way across the area.more>>
President Donald Trump plans to halt payments to insurers under the Obama-era health care law he has been trying to unravel for months.more>>
The third day of Quinton Tellis' murder trial started with jurors exploring the area where Jessica Chambers was burned alive.more>>
A gunman killed a New Orleans police office overnight on Friday morning in eastern New Orleans.more>>
Two fast food restaurant workers robbed at gunpoint by a man wearing a ski mask identified the suspect as a former co-worker, according to reports.more>>
Two people are dead and several more were injured during an attempted escape at Pasquotank County Correctional Institution in Elizabeth City.more>>
The wife and husband who were held hostage for five years in Afghanistan are being described as adventure-seekers who wanted to see areas of the world infrequently traveled by Westerners.more>>
Recent court filings detail the last moments of Maxwell Gruver’s life and expose the secret hazing rituals that caused his death at an LSU fraternity house on Sept. 13. LSU Police Department arrest warrants indicates detectives interviewed the Phi Delta Theta active members and learned that the actives summoned their pledges to the fraternity house for “Bible Study” at about 10 p.m. on Sept. 13. “Bible Study” is the term the actives used to descri...more>>
Critics say the White House approach would raise costs for the sick, while the lower-premium coverage provided to healthy people would come with significant gaps.more>>
A large animal that appeared near a Wendy's in Hernando, Mississippi, has residents perplexed.more>>
The Shelby, NC Police Department is warning the public against ATM and gas pump skimmers. Officer said skimmers are electronic devices used to record account numbers from bank cards.more>>
