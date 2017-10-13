NOPD identifies officer killed in New Orleans East shootout

The New Orleans Police Department released the identity of the police officer shot to death in a New Orleans East shootout.

Marcus McNeil, 29, was shot while on patrol near the intersection of Tara Lane and Lake Forest Boulevard.

McNeil was rushed to University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

McNeil was a three-year veteran of the department and served as a Police Officer I assigned to the Seventh District, where he had worked since July of 2015.

He is survived by a wife and two children, ages five and two.

McNeil earned the nickname “Milk Dud” after he arrested a man who tried to provoke him.

In a story on the department website, McNeil related the story in his own words:

“I was in field training when I arrested a subject who was attempting to get a rise out of me by calling me ‘Milk Dud’ because of my shiny bald head that he believed resembled the candy milk duds. Everyone in the district found it hilarious, saying it was true and then began calling me ‘Milk Dud.’ I've since embraced the name often referring to myself as ‘The Dud’ when bragging about a good arrest.”

According to New Orleans Police Superintendent Michael Harrison, when McNeil got out of his car, the perpetrator fired on him.

McNeil fired back.

Both men were hit in the shootout.

McNeil collapsed at the scene, while the perpetrator ran to a nearby apartment complex.

Harrison said the shooter is believed to be a 30-year-old man.

The shooting is being investigated by the NOPD’s Public Integrity Bureau's Force Investigation Team as an officer-involved shooting.

All officer-involved shooting protocols were initiated. The federal consent decree monitor and the Independent Police Monitor were notified.

The internal investigation into this incident is underway.

