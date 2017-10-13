Curtis and St. Aug fight to stay undefeated in Catholic League

Detroit is a wounded bunch. But one wounded Lion is often the most dangerous when he is.more>>
Detroit is a wounded bunch. But one wounded Lion is often the most dangerous when he is.more>>
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron will meet with media Thursday after football practice.more>>
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron will meet with media Thursday after football practice.more>>
The Saints are in rarefied air when comes to turning the ball over in 2017. That's because the Saints have none through four contest. The Black and Gold is one of only three teams to avoid a turnover in the first four games of a season int he NFL. The others, the 1995 Rams and 2013 Titans. Both of those squads turned the ball over in week five. Which means the Saints could make some some history against the Lions on Sunday at the Superdome. Saints Head Coach Sean Payton feels t...more>>
The Saints are in rarefied air when comes to turning the ball over in 2017. That's because the Saints have none through four contest. The Black and Gold is one of only three teams to avoid a turnover in the first four games of a season int he NFL. The others, the 1995 Rams and 2013 Titans. Both of those squads turned the ball over in week five. Which means the Saints could make some some history against the Lions on Sunday at the Superdome. Saints Head Coach Sean Payton feels t...more>>
After a whirlwind 24 hours saw Adrian Peterson go from Saints little-used third-string running back to Cardinals featured back, the future Hall of Famer admitted to celebrating the news of his trade from New Orleans to Arizona.more>>
After a whirlwind 24 hours saw Adrian Peterson go from Saints little-used third-string running back to Cardinals featured back, the future Hall of Famer admitted to celebrating the news of his trade from New Orleans to Arizona.more>>