Curtis and St. Aug fight to stay undefeated in Catholic League

In the preseason it appeared the Catholic League was a two-horse race. Rummel and John Curtis fighting for the title. After Holy Cross upset Rummel, nothing is guaranteed.

"Anybody that makes that assumption has a great opportunity to get beat, and be disappointed," said Curtis Head Coach J.T. Curtis. "Every week is going to be a challenge, every week is a step up in play. It's the very reason I play a difficult preseason schedule. I play good teams, because I know I'm going to face them through the year. Does it takes it toll, does it have some negative effects. Overall, it benefits your team to play that type of competition, because that's what you're going to face week in and week out."

St. Aug brings an impressive 5-1 record into their matchup with John Curtis. The Purple Knights are undefeated in the Catholic League, and no doubt have J.T. Curtis' attention.

"It's St. Aug, that's what it is. They got good athletes, they're well coached. Coach Jones has done a great job there in a short period of time. They have skilled athletes, and they play hard. A lot of pride in what they do, and how they do it. It'll be a highly competitive game. If you look over the course of the last five years, we played them when Leonard Fournette was a junior and senior, and they were highly competitive games. This will be the exact same thing," said Curtis.

This is a tough string of games for the John Curtis Patriots. After St. Aug this week, they face a resurgent Holy Cross next week, then the week after the Rummel Raiders.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.