Report: Family members identify man accused of killing NOPD officer

The man accused of shooting and killing a New Orleans police officer has been identified by family members, according to a report from our partners at NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune.

Darren Bridges, 30, from New Orleans is a father and convicted felon, according to relatives is the man accused by New Orleans police of shooting and killing officer Marcus McNeil Friday morning in New Orleans East.

While police have not publicly identified Bridges, two family members told the publication that he is the shooter.

"I just can't believe it," his grandmother, Alma Barnes, told the publication by phone. "I don't know. I just put it in the Lord's hands."

