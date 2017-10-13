NOPD searching for missing 12-year-old girl

The Louisiana SPCA urges residents to bring pets indoors during Hurricane Nate. Humane law enforcement officers will be on standby during the storm to take emergency calls.more>>
The Louisiana SPCA urges residents to bring pets indoors during Hurricane Nate. Humane law enforcement officers will be on standby during the storm to take emergency calls.more>>
There are some cancellations due to weather, and airport officials urge travelers to check first with airlines before heading to the airport.
There are some cancellations due to weather, and airport officials urge travelers to check first with airlines before heading to the airport.
An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft penetrated the center of Nate and reported hurricane-force winds late Friday night.more>>
An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft penetrated the center of Nate and reported hurricane-force winds late Friday night.more>>
A gunman killed a New Orleans police office overnight on Friday morning in eastern New Orleans.more>>
A gunman killed a New Orleans police office overnight on Friday morning in eastern New Orleans.more>>
Priscilla Elizabeth Moreci was last seen on October 12 around 8:15 a.m.more>>
Priscilla Elizabeth Moreci was last seen on October 12 around 8:15 a.m.more>>
President Donald Trump plans to halt payments to insurers under the Obama-era health care law he has been trying to unravel for months.more>>
President Donald Trump plans to halt payments to insurers under the Obama-era health care law he has been trying to unravel for months.more>>
The third day of Quinton Tellis' murder trial started with jurors exploring the area where Jessica Chambers was burned alive.more>>
The third day of Quinton Tellis' murder trial started with jurors exploring the area where Jessica Chambers was burned alive.more>>
A video has been posted online showing a purported attack of a fan in the stands during Thursday night's Carolina Panthers game against the Philadelphia Eagles.more>>
A video has been posted online showing a purported attack of a fan in the stands during Thursday night's Carolina Panthers game against the Philadelphia Eagles.more>>
The Shelby, NC Police Department is warning the public against ATM and gas pump skimmers. Officer said skimmers are electronic devices used to record account numbers from bank cards.more>>
The Shelby, NC Police Department is warning the public against ATM and gas pump skimmers. Officer said skimmers are electronic devices used to record account numbers from bank cards.more>>
Two fast food restaurant workers robbed at gunpoint by a man wearing a ski mask identified the suspect as a former co-worker, according to reports.more>>
Two fast food restaurant workers robbed at gunpoint by a man wearing a ski mask identified the suspect as a former co-worker, according to reports.more>>
Marcus McNeil, 29, was shot while on patrol near the intersection of Tara Lane and Lake Forest Boulevard.more>>
Marcus McNeil, 29, was shot while on patrol near the intersection of Tara Lane and Lake Forest Boulevard.more>>
Recent court filings detail the last moments of Maxwell Gruver’s life and expose the secret hazing rituals that caused his death at an LSU fraternity house on Sept. 13. LSU Police Department arrest warrants indicates detectives interviewed the Phi Delta Theta active members and learned that the actives summoned their pledges to the fraternity house for “Bible Study” at about 10 p.m. on Sept. 13. “Bible Study” is the term the actives used to descri...more>>
Recent court filings detail the last moments of Maxwell Gruver’s life and expose the secret hazing rituals that caused his death at an LSU fraternity house on Sept. 13. LSU Police Department arrest warrants indicates detectives interviewed the Phi Delta Theta active members and learned that the actives summoned their pledges to the fraternity house for “Bible Study” at about 10 p.m. on Sept. 13. “Bible Study” is the term the actives used to descri...more>>
A large animal that appeared near a Wendy's in Hernando, Mississippi, has residents perplexed.more>>
A large animal that appeared near a Wendy's in Hernando, Mississippi, has residents perplexed.more>>
That's the message the Western Line School District has sent to the O'Bannon High School football team after four players took a knee during the national anthem prior to the a game against Coahoma County.more>>
That's the message the Western Line School District has sent to the O'Bannon High School football team after four players took a knee during the national anthem prior to the a game against Coahoma County.more>>
A gunman killed a New Orleans police office overnight on Friday morning in eastern New Orleans.more>>
A gunman killed a New Orleans police office overnight on Friday morning in eastern New Orleans.more>>