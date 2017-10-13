NOPD searching for missing 12-year-old girl

New Orleans police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 12-year-old girl.

Priscilla Elizabeth Moreci was last seen on October 12 around 8:15 a.m., when she was dropped off by her father at her school in the 5300 block of Michoud Boulevard.

After school dismissal, Moreci was supposed to go to the 900 block of St. Philip Street to meet her father at his work site.

She never arrived.

Moreci is described as a white female standing five feet three inches tall and weighing115 pounds.

She has brown eyes at brown hair. She was last seen dressed in the school uniform seen in the included photo.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Priscilla Elizabeth Moreci is asked to contact Eighth District detectives at 504-658-6080.

