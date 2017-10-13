UPDATE: Video appears to show missing 12-year old walking in Quarter

The Louisiana SPCA urges residents to bring pets indoors during Hurricane Nate. Humane law enforcement officers will be on standby during the storm to take emergency calls.more>>
The Louisiana SPCA urges residents to bring pets indoors during Hurricane Nate. Humane law enforcement officers will be on standby during the storm to take emergency calls.more>>
There are some cancellations due to weather, and airport officials urge travelers to check first with airlines before heading to the airport.
There are some cancellations due to weather, and airport officials urge travelers to check first with airlines before heading to the airport.
An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft penetrated the center of Nate and reported hurricane-force winds late Friday night.more>>
An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft penetrated the center of Nate and reported hurricane-force winds late Friday night.more>>
Those who witnessed what happened Friday morning say it's something they'll never forget. The sound of gunshots, the sight of a SWAT team surrounding their building - neighbors say it was terrifying.more>>
Those who witnessed what happened Friday morning say it's something they'll never forget. The sound of gunshots, the sight of a SWAT team surrounding their building - neighbors say it was terrifying.more>>
From a couple married 75 years to a young woman known for her helping heart, the California wildfires have claimed more than 30 victims so far.more>>
From a couple married 75 years to a young woman known for her helping heart, the California wildfires have claimed more than 30 victims so far.more>>
A video has been posted online showing a purported attack of a fan in the stands during Thursday night's Carolina Panthers game against the Philadelphia Eagles.more>>
A video has been posted online showing a purported attack of a fan in the stands during Thursday night's Carolina Panthers game against the Philadelphia Eagles.more>>
The third day of Quinton Tellis' murder trial started with jurors exploring the area where Jessica Chambers was burned alive.more>>
The third day of Quinton Tellis' murder trial started with jurors exploring the area where Jessica Chambers was burned alive.more>>
The Shelby, NC Police Department is warning the public against ATM and gas pump skimmers. Officer said skimmers are electronic devices used to record account numbers from bank cards.more>>
The Shelby, NC Police Department is warning the public against ATM and gas pump skimmers. Officer said skimmers are electronic devices used to record account numbers from bank cards.more>>
The fourth day in the murder trial of Quinton Tellis was dominated by video of Tellis being interrogated.more>>
The fourth day in the murder trial of Quinton Tellis was dominated by video of Tellis being interrogated.more>>
A large animal that appeared near a Wendy's in Hernando, Mississippi, has residents perplexed.more>>
A large animal that appeared near a Wendy's in Hernando, Mississippi, has residents perplexed.more>>
The Sumter County Sheriff's Office arrested a group of Airmen from Shaw Air Force Base on charges that they spray-painted Satanic graffiti on a rural church.more>>
The Sumter County Sheriff's Office arrested a group of Airmen from Shaw Air Force Base on charges that they spray-painted Satanic graffiti on a rural church.more>>
Denham Springs police officials say Jessica Cowart of Denham Springs is who triggered the wreck Wednesday night on I-12 that has now left a 5-month old baby dead.more>>
Denham Springs police officials say Jessica Cowart of Denham Springs is who triggered the wreck Wednesday night on I-12 that has now left a 5-month old baby dead.more>>
Two fast food restaurant workers robbed at gunpoint by a man wearing a ski mask identified the suspect as a former co-worker, according to reports.more>>
Two fast food restaurant workers robbed at gunpoint by a man wearing a ski mask identified the suspect as a former co-worker, according to reports.more>>