Peat, Armstead, and Snead questionable for Lions game

Terron Armstead was back at practice this week on a limited basis. (Photo by Michael DeMocker, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune)

The Saints listed offensive tackle Terron Armstead (shoulder), wide receiver Willie Snead (hamstring), and offensive guard Andrus Peat (hip) questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions.

Snead missed the first three games of the regular season after a DWI. He missed the London game with a hamstring injury.

Armstead practiced this week on a limited basis with a shoulder injury. Armstead underwent surgery in June to repair a torn labrum in his shoulder.

