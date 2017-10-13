Peat, Armstead, and Snead questionable for Lions game - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Peat, Armstead, and Snead questionable for Lions game

Written by: Garland Gillen, Sports Managing Editor
Connect
Terron Armstead was back at practice this week on a limited basis. (Photo by Michael DeMocker, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune) Terron Armstead was back at practice this week on a limited basis. (Photo by Michael DeMocker, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune)
(WVUE) -

The Saints listed offensive tackle Terron Armstead (shoulder), wide receiver Willie Snead (hamstring), and offensive guard Andrus Peat (hip) questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions.

Snead missed the first three games of the regular season after a DWI. He missed the London game with a hamstring injury.

Armstead practiced this week on a limited basis with a shoulder injury. Armstead underwent surgery in June to repair a torn labrum in his shoulder.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.

  • SportsMore>>

  • Peat, Armstead, and Snead questionable for Lions game

    Peat, Armstead, and Snead questionable for Lions game

    Terron Armstead was back at practice this week on a limited basis. (Photo by Michael DeMocker, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune)Terron Armstead was back at practice this week on a limited basis. (Photo by Michael DeMocker, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune)
    The Saints listed offensive tackle Terron Armstead (shoulder), wide receiver Willie Snead (hamstring), and offensive guard Andrus Peat (hip) questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions. Snead missed the first three games of the regular season after a DWI. He missed the London game with a hamstring injury. Armstead practiced this week on a limited basis with a shoulder injury. Armstead underwent surgery in June to repair a torn labrum in his shoulder. Copyright 2017 WVUE. ...more>>
    The Saints listed offensive tackle Terron Armstead (shoulder), wide receiver Willie Snead (hamstring), and offensive guard Andrus Peat (hip) questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions. Snead missed the first three games of the regular season after a DWI. He missed the London game with a hamstring injury. Armstead practiced this week on a limited basis with a shoulder injury. Armstead underwent surgery in June to repair a torn labrum in his shoulder. Copyright 2017 WVUE. ...more>>

  • Curtis and St. Aug fight to stay undefeated in Catholic League

    Curtis and St. Aug fight to stay undefeated in Catholic League

    Quarterback Collin Guggenheim and the John Curtis Patriots are undefeated against teams from Louisiana. . (Photo by Michael DeMocker, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune)Quarterback Collin Guggenheim and the John Curtis Patriots are undefeated against teams from Louisiana. . (Photo by Michael DeMocker, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune)
    In the preseason it appeared the Catholic League was a two-horse race. Rummel and John Curtis fighting for the title. After Holy Cross upset Rummel, nothing is guaranteed. "Anybody that makes that assumption has a great opportunity to get beat, and be disappointed," said Curtis Head Coach J.T. Curtis. "Every week is going to be a challenge, every week is a step up in play. It's the very reason I play a difficult preseason schedule. I play good teams, because I know I'm...more>>
    In the preseason it appeared the Catholic League was a two-horse race. Rummel and John Curtis fighting for the title. After Holy Cross upset Rummel, nothing is guaranteed. "Anybody that makes that assumption has a great opportunity to get beat, and be disappointed," said Curtis Head Coach J.T. Curtis. "Every week is going to be a challenge, every week is a step up in play. It's the very reason I play a difficult preseason schedule. I play good teams, because I know I'm...more>>

  • Jim Henderson's Black & Gold Breakdown: Lions at Saints

    Jim Henderson's Black & Gold Breakdown: Lions at Saints

    Detroit is a wounded bunch. But one wounded Lion is often the most dangerous when he is. 

    more>>

    Detroit is a wounded bunch. But one wounded Lion is often the most dangerous when he is. 

    more>>
    •   
Powered by Frankly