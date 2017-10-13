Inventors develop diet avocados

Eurobanan's Isla Bonita claims Avocado Light produce has up to 30 percent less fat than regular avocados. (Source: WWSB photo)

A Spanish company claims to have come up with a way to enjoy avocados without worrying about fat intake.

According to Forbes, Eurobanan's Isla Bonita has developed what it's calling Avocado Light. Company representatives say the avocados have up to 30 percent less fat than regular avocados. They also claim their light version ripens faster and does not cut back on taste.

Eurobanan has not indicated yet whether it plans to sell their diet avocados outside Spain.

