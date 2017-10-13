FOX 8 Football Friday: Week 7 Prep Scores

Friday's Scores
By The Associated Press
PREP FOOTBALL
Acadiana 70, Sam Houston 0
Airline 49, North Webster 21
Archbishop Hannan 51, Thomas Jefferson 7
Ascension Episcopal 49, Franklin 8
Cecilia 28, St. Martinville 14
Country Day 56, Fisher 0
Covington 40, Fontainebleau 7
Eunice 27, Pine Prairie 13
Hamilton Christian Academy 28, Grand Lake 14
Jennings 27, Westlake 0
Kinder 49, Ville Platte 8
Lakeshore 44, H.L. Bourgeois 0
Logansport 49, UA of Cenla 0
Mangham 41, General Trass (Lake Providence) 6
New Iberia Catholic 63, Loreauville 14
River Oaks 28, Prairie View 18
Simpson Aca., Miss. 42, Bowling Green 14
Southern Lab 30, Ascension Catholic 8
St. Edmund Catholic 34, Oberlin 6
Sylva-Bay Aca., Miss. 32, Ben's Ford 14
Tallulah 22, Christian Collegiate, Miss. 0
University (Lab) 48, Glen Oaks 0
Vermilion Catholic 48, Gueydan 0
West Monroe 55, Alexandria 20
Woodlawn (BR) 49, Tara 13
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
10/13/2017 9:24:02 PM (GMT -5:00)
1025 S. Jefferson Davis Pkwy.
New Orleans, LA 70125
(504) 486-6161
publicfile@fox8live.com
(504) 486-6161EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.