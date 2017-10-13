FOX 8 Football Friday: Week 7 Prep Scores

Friday's Scores

By The Associated Press



PREP FOOTBALL



Acadiana 70, Sam Houston 0



Airline 49, North Webster 21



Archbishop Hannan 51, Thomas Jefferson 7



Ascension Episcopal 49, Franklin 8



Cecilia 28, St. Martinville 14



Country Day 56, Fisher 0



Covington 40, Fontainebleau 7



Eunice 27, Pine Prairie 13



Hamilton Christian Academy 28, Grand Lake 14



Jennings 27, Westlake 0



Kinder 49, Ville Platte 8



Lakeshore 44, H.L. Bourgeois 0



Logansport 49, UA of Cenla 0



Mangham 41, General Trass (Lake Providence) 6



New Iberia Catholic 63, Loreauville 14



River Oaks 28, Prairie View 18



Simpson Aca., Miss. 42, Bowling Green 14



Southern Lab 30, Ascension Catholic 8



St. Edmund Catholic 34, Oberlin 6



Sylva-Bay Aca., Miss. 32, Ben's Ford 14



Tallulah 22, Christian Collegiate, Miss. 0



University (Lab) 48, Glen Oaks 0



Vermilion Catholic 48, Gueydan 0



West Monroe 55, Alexandria 20



Woodlawn (BR) 49, Tara 13



