FOX 8 Football Friday: Week 7 Prep Scores

Friday's Scores
By The Associated Press
    
PREP FOOTBALL
    
Acadiana 70, Sam Houston 0
    
Airline 49, North Webster 21
    
Archbishop Hannan 51, Thomas Jefferson 7
    
Ascension Episcopal 49, Franklin 8
    
Cecilia 28, St. Martinville 14
    
Country Day 56, Fisher 0
    
Covington 40, Fontainebleau 7
    
Eunice 27, Pine Prairie 13
    
Hamilton Christian Academy 28, Grand Lake 14
    
Jennings 27, Westlake 0
    
Kinder 49, Ville Platte 8
    
Lakeshore 44, H.L. Bourgeois 0
    
Logansport 49, UA of Cenla 0
    
Mangham 41, General Trass (Lake Providence) 6
    
New Iberia Catholic 63, Loreauville 14
    
River Oaks 28, Prairie View 18
    
Simpson Aca., Miss. 42, Bowling Green 14
    
Southern Lab 30, Ascension Catholic 8
    
St. Edmund Catholic 34, Oberlin 6
    
Sylva-Bay Aca., Miss. 32, Ben's Ford 14
    
Tallulah 22, Christian Collegiate, Miss. 0
    
University (Lab) 48, Glen Oaks 0
    
Vermilion Catholic 48, Gueydan 0
    
West Monroe 55, Alexandria 20
    
Woodlawn (BR) 49, Tara 13
    
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

10/13/2017 9:24:02 PM (GMT -5:00)
 

