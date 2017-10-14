Newman beats Riverside in OT, remains undefeated - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Newman beats Riverside in OT, remains undefeated

Written by: Garland Gillen, Sports Managing Editor
Connect
Newman wide receiver Dylon Hill catches a first quarter touchdown. (Photo by Michael DeMocker, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune) Newman wide receiver Dylon Hill catches a first quarter touchdown. (Photo by Michael DeMocker, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune)
(WVUE) -

For the first time since 2011, Newman beat Riverside, and this one kept the Greenies undefeated in 2017. Newman (7-0) beat their district rivals 31-30, in an overtime thriller.

In overtime Martin Butcher threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Sam Moses to make it 31-24. The Rebels answered with a 10-yard touchdown run by Louis Cheneau. Riverside kicker Colt Wilson missed the extra point, giving the Greenies a one-point win.

Newman quarterback threw three touchdown passes, finishing 17-of-28 for 265 yards. James Poche carried the ball 36 times for 101 yards.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.

  • SportsMore>>

  • Destrehan and East St. John continue pursuit of Hahnville in District 7-5A

    Destrehan and East St. John continue pursuit of Hahnville in District 7-5A

    Source: HTVSource: HTV

    The battle for District 7-5A supremacy is going to be a tight one as Hahnville, Destrehan and East St. John are all within one game of the top spot. The Tigers are currently undefeated while both Wildcats have a district loss.

    more>>

    The battle for District 7-5A supremacy is going to be a tight one as Hahnville, Destrehan and East St. John are all within one game of the top spot. The Tigers are currently undefeated while both Wildcats have a district loss.

    more>>

  • Landry-Walker storms back above .500 with emphatic win

    Landry-Walker storms back above .500 with emphatic win

    Source: Chris Russell, FOX 8Source: Chris Russell, FOX 8
    Class 5A's defending champions had a tough start to the season but put together their most impressive victory of a 4-game win streak Friday when they blanked John Ehret, 30-0. Corione Harris continues to leading the Charging Buccaneers' offense, running for a score on the night while his fellow defensive backs gave the Patriots headaches all night, including a pick-six effort by Tywan Francis that garnered FOX 8's Play of Week 7 honor. FOX 8 Football Friday has highlights and scores...more>>
    Class 5A's defending champions had a tough start to the season but put together their most impressive victory of a 4-game win streak Friday when they blanked John Ehret, 30-0. Corione Harris continues to leading the Charging Buccaneers' offense, running for a score on the night while his fellow defensive backs gave the Patriots headaches all night, including a pick-six effort by Tywan Francis that garnered FOX 8's Play of Week 7 honor. FOX 8 Football Friday has highlights and scores...more>>

  • Destrehan and East St. John continue pursuit of Hahnville in District 7-5A

    Destrehan and East St. John continue pursuit of Hahnville in District 7-5A

    Source: HTVSource: HTV

    The battle for District 7-5A supremacy is going to be a tight one as Hahnville, Destrehan and East St. John are all within one game of the top spot. The Tigers are currently undefeated while both Wildcats have a district loss. DHS and ESJ won their respective games by one score while Hahnville won handily. The Tigers will have a chance to distance themselves from East St. John in the race next week when the teams meet. FOX 8 Football Friday has highlights and scores f...

    more>>

    The battle for District 7-5A supremacy is going to be a tight one as Hahnville, Destrehan and East St. John are all within one game of the top spot. The Tigers are currently undefeated while both Wildcats have a district loss. DHS and ESJ won their respective games by one score while Hahnville won handily. The Tigers will have a chance to distance themselves from East St. John in the race next week when the teams meet. FOX 8 Football Friday has highlights and scores f...

    more>>
    •   
Powered by Frankly