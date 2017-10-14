Newman beats Riverside in OT, remains undefeated

The battle for District 7-5A supremacy is going to be a tight one as Hahnville, Destrehan and East St. John are all within one game of the top spot. The Tigers are currently undefeated while both Wildcats have a district loss.more>>
The battle for District 7-5A supremacy is going to be a tight one as Hahnville, Destrehan and East St. John are all within one game of the top spot. The Tigers are currently undefeated while both Wildcats have a district loss. DHS and ESJ won their respective games by one score while Hahnville won handily. The Tigers will have a chance to distance themselves from East St. John in the race next week when the teams meet. FOX 8 Football Friday has highlights and scores f...more>>
John Curtis quarterback Collin Guggenheim accounted for three touchdowns, in a 31-22 Patriots victory over St. Augustine. Guggenheim led his team with 58 yards rushing and two touchdowns, including the final score on a 2-yard touchdown. Curtis recovered two muffed punts, one eventually led to a touchdown. Special teams mistakes hurt the Purple Knights overall performance, with 396 yards of total offense. 264 rushing yards, and 132 passing. John Curtis improves to 6-1...more>>
