Newman beats Riverside in OT, remains undefeated

Newman wide receiver Dylon Hill catches a first quarter touchdown. (Photo by Michael DeMocker, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune)

For the first time since 2011, Newman beat Riverside, and this one kept the Greenies undefeated in 2017. Newman (7-0) beat their district rivals 31-30, in an overtime thriller.

In overtime Martin Butcher threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Sam Moses to make it 31-24. The Rebels answered with a 10-yard touchdown run by Louis Cheneau. Riverside kicker Colt Wilson missed the extra point, giving the Greenies a one-point win.

Newman quarterback threw three touchdown passes, finishing 17-of-28 for 265 yards. James Poche carried the ball 36 times for 101 yards.

