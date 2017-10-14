Country Day bounces back in shutout fashion

Country Day bounced back into the win column emphatically Friday afternoon with a 56-0 victory over Fisher.

An early kickoff return by Tyler Williams but a pair of Buckner Heebe touchdowns put the Cajuns back on track and they never looked back.

FOX 8 Football Friday has highlights and scores from all around South Louisiana each week at 10:35 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.